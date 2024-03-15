Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit: Check List of Routes to Avoid

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: A traffic advisory has been issued in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of PM Modi;s visit to the city. PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad for an hour from Mirjaguda to Malkajgiri in Hyderabad on Friday evening. In the wake of this development, the Hyderabad Police issued a traffic advisory and said he vehicular movement will be restricted or diverted at various places across the city due to security reasons.

PM Modi after arriving at Begumpet Airport around 4.40 PM will proceed to the roadshow at Malkajgiri and return to Raj Bhavan by 7 PM.

Check Full Traffic Advisory

The Hyderabad Police said the city traffic will be restricted for a while and diverted at Begumpet, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza, St. Johns Rotary, Sangeeth X Roads, Alugadda Bavi, Mettuguda, Railway Hospital, Mettuguda Rotary, Mirjalguda T Junction, Malkajgiri Arch, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, Rajbhavan MMTS Jn, VV Statue.

After Friday, PM Modi on Saturday will proceed to Begumpet Airport and because of the moment of VIP, the traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted in the enroute at VV Statue, Metro Residency Lane, MMTS Rajbhavan, Panjagutta, Greenlands, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover, and PNT Flyover.

In this regard, the Hyderabad traffic police urged the city residents and commuters to take note of the events and plan their movements accordingly during the specified dates and timings.

List of Routes to Avoid

Apart from PM Modi’s visit, the Hyderabad Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory in connection with the ‘Dawaat-e-Iftar’ which will be hosted by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium on Friday.

Because of this evet, the traffic restrictions will be in place from 5 PM to 9 PM in the city.

The city police said the vehicular movement will not be allowed on the AR Petrol Pump – BJR Statue road and diverted towards Nampally.

According to the advisory, the traffic on Basheerbagh flyover will not be allowed to take right turn at BJR Statue and will proceed up to SBI Gunfoundry and take right turn toward Chapel Road.

