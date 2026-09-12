Hyderabad weather today: Dark clouds, rain and thunderstorms to bring relief; Check IMD update

The IMD expects light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places across Telangana on September 12. Rain activity is likely to reduce to a few places on September 13.

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Rain update- Image for representational purposes

Hyderabad is likely to see a cloudy day with spells of rain and thunderstorms as monsoon activity remains active across Telangana. According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at several places in Telangana on Saturday, September 12. The weather is expected to remain unsettled in Hyderabad and nearby areas as well.

For Hyderabad, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy conditions, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers possible in parts of the city. Thunderstorms may also be accompanied by gusty winds reaching around 30-40 kmph.

The weather office has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain at isolated places in several Telangana districts. Hyderabad is not among the districts under the isolated heavy-rain warning for Saturday, but the city remains on the list of areas where thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible.

Hyderabad temperature today

The IMD’s latest city forecast puts Hyderabad’s maximum temperature at around 31 degrees Celcius, while the minimum temperature is expected to stay near 24 degrees Celcius. The weather office has forecast northwesterly winds at around 6-10 kmph.

What to expect in Hyderabad

Residents may see cloudy skies for much of the day, with rain or thundershowers becoming more likely during the afternoon or evening. Motorists should be careful during sudden showers, particularly on roads where water can collect quickly.

The broader weather pattern is being influenced by active monsoon conditions over southern and central parts of the country. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is also supporting rainfall activity in parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

Hyderabad Weather outlook

The IMD expects light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places across Telangana on September 12. Rain activity is likely to reduce to a few places on September 13, while isolated showers may continue over the following days.

The weather department has advised people to stay updated with local weather alerts, especially during thunderstorms and gusty winds.