New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a woman from Hyderabad was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in North Carolina, US. The woman identified as Gajam Vanitha, was in her early 40s, police said.

If reports to be believed, Vanitha’s father Gajam Krishnaiah lodged a complaint with the police and requested officials to bring his daughter’s body from the US.

In their complaint, Vanitha’s parents claimed that she might have committed suicide due to the harassment and torture by her husband and in-laws.

Speaking to a portal, LB Nagar Police inspector V Ashok Reddy said that the woman was not in contact with her parents ever since she had left for US in July this year. However, on Sunday evening her parents were informed by other relatives that Vanitha had committed suicide in her bedroom.

Meanwhile, local police in North Carolina have arrested Vanitha’s husband Rachakonda Shiva Kumar (42) for interrogation.