Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman in Hyderabad murdered her mother with the help of her boyfriend and allegedly spent three days with him beside the dead body.

The case came to light when a body was found near Ramannapet railway track in a highly decomposed state on October 25, a week after Rajitha went missing.

As per the police, the incident happened on October 19 when Keerthy Reddy and her boyfriend, Chanti alias Sashi, killed Ranjitha by strangulating her. They then spent three days with the body until the unbearable smell of the decomposing body forced them to dump the body on railway tracks.

On October 24, Keerthy’s father Srinivas Reddy, a truck driver, returned home after a road trip to find his wife missing. When asked about her mother, she feigned ignorance and told her father that she had gone to Visakhaptanam and on her return, did not find her. After searching for mother along with her father, she filed a complaint with the police.

Keerthy then tried to mislead the investigation and reportedly told police that Ranjitha may have attempted suicide after being beaten by her father in a dunken stupor.

However, her father and grew suspicious about her behaviour and the inconsistencies in her story regarding the trip to Vizag.

During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and revealed that she had affairs with two men which her mother did not approve of. She confessed that she had a grudge against her mother for opposing her relationship with her boyfriend.