New Delhi: A top Hyderabad jeweller died of the coronavirus on Saturday, after throwing a lavish birthday party attended by over a hundred people from the city's high society circles. His death has triggered panic among the attendees who rushed to get themselves tested at private labs in the city.

If reports are to be believed, the owner of another top jewellery chain, who, too, had attended the bash also succumbed to COVID infection yesterday. As per the official, he contracted the virus from the host. Notably, several members of the jewellers association had attended the party. Health officials have now started the process of contact tracing.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed 22,000 mark with 1,850 people testing positive during the last 24 hours.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, G. Srinivas Rao said currently 13 laboratories were conducting daily 6,500 tests while five more laboratories would start conducting the tests soon. The official said 13 private laboratories were issued notices for discrepancies in the testing data.

He said the private labs had the capacity to conduct 8,000 tests every day and some of them were doing more tests than their capacity which could have led to discrepancies.