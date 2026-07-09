Good news for Delhi-NCR! PM Narendra set to flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train on This date, check key details here

New Delhi: In a major development, India’s first Hydrogen Multiple Unit (HMU) train, developed on the lines of DMU and EMU trains, is set to begin its first commercial run between Sonipat and Jind. According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the train on July 13 or July 17, with July 17 considered the more likely date for its commercial launch.
According to reports, the hydrogen-powered train will operate six days a week, making two trips daily. It will have one weekly maintenance day, during which services will remain suspended. The train’s limited schedule of two trips a day is due to its hydrogen refuelling capacity. On a single refuelling, the hydrogen-powered train will be able to travel approximately 350–360 kilometres.
“At maximum passenger load and operating conditions, it will consume about 300 kg of hydrogen per day. The train is designed to safely reach a maximum speed of 110 kmph; however, its operational speed on the Jind-Sonipat route will be 75 kmph,” railway officials said.
Referring to a Railway Board’s circular, officials said that since this train has been permitted to operate strictly between the Jind and Sonipat section only and its maintenance facilities have been created at Shakurbasti in Delhi, its hydrogen power system will be switched off as per safety protocol to bring it to a dead condition, and a diesel locomotive will haul the entire train to Shakurbasti for maintenance.
Referring to a Railway Board’s circular, officials said that since this train has been permitted to operate strictly between the Jind and Sonipat section only and its maintenance facilities have been created at Shakurbasti in Delhi, its hydrogen power system will be switched off as per safety protocol to bring it to a dead condition, and a diesel locomotive will haul the entire train to Shakurbasti for maintenance.
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