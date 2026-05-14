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Hydrogen shuttle buses to operate in Delhi from THIS date | Check route and timings

Hydrogen shuttle buses to operate in Delhi from THIS date | Check route and timings

The DMRC is set to launch a hydrogen-powdered shuttle bus service in Delhi's Central Vista area. This was introduced to promote clean, eco-friendly and efficient transportation in the city.

A hydrogen bus will be launched in Delhi. Image Credit: File image/PTI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is launching a hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in New Delhi’s Central Vista area from May 15, 2026. A major step has been taken to promote clean, eco-friendly and efficient transportation in the city.

Authorities made the specific decision to link the Central Secretariat and Sewa Tirtha metro stations. This wasn’t a random pick; it was a calculated choice to serve one of the city’s busiest corridors, opting to prove that green technology can handle the high-pressure demands of daily commuters in the government heartland.

What will be the benefit of hydrogen bus in Delhi?

The travel from metro stations to offices easier with the launch of hydrogen shuttle bus service. Officials say the move will help reduce dependence on private transport and encourage more people, including government employees, to use public transit. The shuttle buses will connect nearby government offices with Central Secretariat Metro Station and Sewa Tirtha Metro Station.

Also Read: Will free travel for women in Delhi buses stop? Pink tickets will be replaced by Pink Saheli Card; Details inside

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What is the hydrogen shuttle bus operating time?

This service will run from Monday to Friday

Morning: 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Evening: 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM

There will be a bus every 30 minutes.

Buses will run in both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions

What is the hydrogen shuttle bus route?

Authorities made the strategic decision to thread these buses directly through the clusters of nearby government offices. By choosing to bring the transit to the doorstep of the workforce, they are deciding to eliminate the “last-mile” friction that often leads people to choose their personal cars over the metro.

Also Read: Udhampur Bus Accident: 15 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

What is the cost of tickets of Hydrogen shuttles?

Passengers will be able to buy tickets using NCMC cards, UPI, or cash, with fares priced at Rs 10 and Rs 15. While the DMRC will manage bus operations and ticketing, IOCL will supply the drivers and hydrogen fuel. The initiative is being seen as a significant move towards boosting clean energy and promoting greener public transport in India.

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