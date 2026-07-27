Good News for Delhiites! National Capital to be the next destination for India’s Hydrogen train; trial between Sonipat and Sabzi Mandi to begin soon

New Delhi: India’s first hydrogen-powered train is all set to make its next stop in Delhi after its successful operation between Jind and Sonipat. As per the reports, the trails between the Sonipat and Sabzi Mandi railway stations in Delhi are likely to start soon. If the trail is successful, the government plans to extend the train’s operations up to New Delhi Railway Station. Reports further add that an operational challenge is delaying the start of the Delhi trial.
Once the trial begins on the Sonipat–Sabzi Mandi section, the train’s services on the Jind–Sonipat route will have to be suspended for four to five days, which has postponed the testing schedule.
As per the reports, the train between Sonipat and Delhi is expected to last at least four to five days. During these days, the train will not be able to operate on the Jind–Sonipat route, where it has already been incorporated into the regular timetable.
Temporarily withdrawing it from that route and conducting trials on the busy Delhi section has created operational challenges. However, sources say a solution is expected soon, after which the Sonipat–Delhi trial will commence.
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