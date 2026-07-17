Hydrogen Train Schedule: Hydrogen train will depart from Sonipat at… | Check full schedule

The country’s first hydrogen-powered train will soon run between Jind and Sonipat, and its full schedule has been announced. The service aims to provide passengers with a greener and more efficient way to travel every day.

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The train will start its journey from Jind at 7:40 am and cover the distance to Sonipat in two hours. Representational Image

The country’s first hydrogen-powered train has been launched on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the train’s full timetable has now been released, promising passengers an environment-friendly and efficient daily commute.

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The train will start its journey from Jind at 7:40 am and cover the distance to Sonipat in two hours. It will depart from Sonipat at 10:40 am for the return trip. Running seven days a week, the service is expected to benefit regular passengers and students.

What is the train schedule?

Train number 74010 – Jind to Sonipat

Departure from Jind: 07:40 am

Arrival in Sonipat: 09:40 am

The train will run from Jind every morning while taking two hours to reach Sonipat

Train number 74009 – Sonipat to Jind

Departure from Sonipat: 10:40 am

Arrival at Jind: 01:00 pm

Operating seven days a week, the hydrogen train is expected to make daily travel easier for passengers and students. Since it runs on hydrogen fuel cells instead of diesel, the train produces no pollution and marks a significant step towards cleaner transportation in Haryana.

How does the hydrogen engine run?

Hydrogen-powered trains differ from older diesel and electric models in the way they produce energy. Instead of relying on external power sources or fossil fuels, they use onboard proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells to generate electricity.

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The train uses hydrogen stored onboard, which reacts with oxygen inside the fuel cell to create electricity. That electricity powers the motors and drives the wheels. Since there is no combustion involved, the only outputs are water vapour and heat, making it a zero-emission mode of transport.

Where will the country’s first hydrogen train stop?

The hydrogen fuel cell train will operate between Jind and Sonipat on the Northern Railway network. Along with major stops at Jind Junction, Gohana Junction and Sonipat, it will serve several stations and halts such as Jind City, Mohana, Barwasni Halt and Sonipat New.