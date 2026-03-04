Sonipat to Jind in less than 30 minutes? India’s first hydrogen train runs trial, check top speed and other details here

Home

The hydrogen train is expected to be fully introduced on the railway track if the trials remain successful over the next few days. Once cleared, the train is planned to operate on the Jind to Sonipat route.

Hydrogen Train speed

New Delhi: India’s first hydrogen train completed a smooth trial run in Haryana on Tuesday, marking a pivotal step for green rail travel. According to the reports, the train started its journey from Jind railway station at 8.30 am and traveled towards Lalit Khera before taking a U-turn and returning. The hydrogen train reached a top speed of 70 kmph on the railway track with eight coaches attached. The trial covered a total distance of 20 kilometres and is part of an ongoing testing phase that will continue over the next week.

Here are some of the key details:

During the trail run, railway officials, loco pilots, and RPF personnel were on board.

The hydrogen train left Jind railway station at around 8.30 am with two loco pilots operating the service.

Railway staff and RPF jawans were also present inside the train to monitor safety and operations.

The train ran steadily on the track and maintained a speed of up to 70 kmph.

As per the officials, the train travelled towards Lalit Khera railway station but turned back before reaching it

The train returned safely to Jind after completing the planned trial distance.

As per the reports, quoting sources, the train is currently in a testing place, and similar trial runs will continue for the next one week. These runs will assess performance, safety, and technical systems. If the trials remain successful over the next few days, the hydrogen train is expected to be fully introduced on the railway track. Once cleared, the train is planned to operate on the Jind to Sonipat route.

It is also important to note that the officials shared that this is the only hydrogen train in the country with its hydrogen plant built in Jind itself. This makes the town an important centre for India’s hydrogen rail project.

The successful trial is being viewed as an early yet significant move toward cleaner railway operations, as hydrogen-powered trains aim to cut reliance on diesel across select routes.

