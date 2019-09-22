New Delhi: Kirtan, hymns, and various dance forms such as ‘bhangra’ and ‘dhandiya’ were formed by artistes on September 22 to mark the inauguration of the much-awaited mega ‘Howdy, Modi’ event at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

PM Shri @narendramodi will shortly address a historic community event in Houston. #HowdyModi Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/shC2DvSDE7 — BJP (@BJP4India) September 22, 2019

Over 50,000 Indian-Americans were spell-bound when the cultural programme began with the rendition of Gurbani – hymns of Sikh scriptures. The Kirtan singers of Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati made everyone emotional with their soulful music.

According to reports, there are over 27 groups that will perform on the state during the 3-hour mega event. The event will also see performances of over 400 artistes and community members from Texas and across the US.