New Delhi: South Korean carmaker Hyundai, which earlier this year announced its plans to bring its green car Nexo to India, has now undertaken in the country a feasibility study for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) in the country and is thus likely to bring the car to the Indian market in near future.

In a statement, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motors India, said, ” We have initiated the feasibility study for FCEVs in India and promise to bring the ultimate solution with zero-emission mobility.”

Hyundai Nexo, being a green car, does not emit greenhouse gases as it filters the air while on the run. The FCEVs purify 99.9% particulates.

Powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor, the Nexo has 163 hp and a peak torque of 365 Nm. Additionally, it gets a 1.56 kWh battery and comes with a paddle-shift or regenerative braking control. On the design front, it has a cascading grille up front and a horizon LED positioning lamp. Inside the cabin, there are features like digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, multifunction steering wheel, front ventilated seat, wireless charging, sunroof etc.

It is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 9.2 seconds and has three hydrogen tanks with volumes of 52.2 litres each. Also, unlike other electric cars, which take at least an hour to get refulled, the Nexo can be refuelled in just five minutes.

Earlier, Hyundai had launched the Kona Electric, India’s first long-range electric vehicle.