New Delhi: Mohammad Luqmaan, the man who brandished a gun and created a furer at the Shaheen Bagh protest area on Tuesday said that he had been living in the area for the past 30 years. He always carries a gun wherever he goes. “I went there to speak to protestors to open the road. I always carry my gun with me, someone saw it & took it out, I don’t know who it was,” Mohammad Luqmaan said.

Arguments erupted between the demonstrators and a group of men, who had gone to Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday to talk to the protestors, after which a person brandished a pistol to the protestors.

According to the police, the pistol belonged to Mohammad Luqmaan but was brandished by another person at the protest site. The pistol was seized by the police and a case has been registered in the matter.

Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court last week seeking appropriate directions to the police to open the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.