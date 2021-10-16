New Delhi: Hitting back at a section of party leaders who have been demanding an organisational overhaul, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday underlined her role as a “full-time, hands-on Congress President”. Responding to comments by taking the decisions, Sonia asserted,”I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands on Congress President.”Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu to Continue As Punjab Congress Chief, Has Withdrawn Resignation: Harish Rawat

During her opening address, the Congress president also warned G-23 leaders against leaking party’s decisions to media. “I’ve always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside four walls of this room is collective decision of CWC”, she stated. Also Read - ‘What Kind Of Permission’: Rahul Gandhi Alleges Not Being Allowed To Go Out Of Lucknow Airport

Furthermore, she emphasised on the need for unity. “The entire organization wants a revival of the Congress. But this requires unity and keeping the party’s interests paramount. Above all, it requires self-control and discipline. The Congress faces many challenges but, “if we are united, if we are disciplined and if we focus on the party’s interests alone, I am confident that we will do well”, the party president said. Also Read - Congress Delegation to Visit Lakhimpur Kheri Today, Seeks Approval From UP Govt | Key Developments

"The entire organization wants a revival of the Congress. But this requires unity and keeping the Party’s interests paramount. Above all, it requires self-control and discipline," Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in her opening remarks at CWC pic.twitter.com/lOTQoMN5Q7 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

“In the last two years, a large number of our colleagues, particularly the younger ones have taken on leadership roles in taking party policies and programmes to the people — whether it be the agitation of farmers, provision of relief during the pandemic, highlighting issues of concern to youth and women, atrocities on Dalits, Adivasis and minorities, price rise, and the destruction of the public sector”, the Congress chief stated.

“Never have we let issues of public importance and concern go unaddressed. You are aware that I have been taking them up with the Prime Minister as have Manmohan Singh and Rahul ji. I have been interacting with like-minded political parties regularly. We have issued joint statements on national issues and coordinated our strategy in Parliament as well”, she added.

Earlier last month, veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal had demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and had wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president. He had made the remarks in the wake of Punjab crisis and several party leaders quitting the Congress.

Later at a press conference Sibal said that the G-23 grouping is “not a Jee Huzur 23” and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands. Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Shashi Tharoor, Vivek Tankha and Raj Babbar were among those who rallied behind Sibal, with Sharma asking Gandhi to take strong action against those involved.