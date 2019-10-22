New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who is now serving a second term as MP from Mathura constituency, on Tuesday said this will be her last stint in politics. “What is there to make a fuss about? I am getting older, not younger with every birthday. The older you get the quieter you want the celebrations to be,” Hema told a leading news daily.

Saying that she wants to fulfil the promises that she had made to the people of her constituency, the Bollywood dream girl said she at the end of the day needs time for her family too.

“I want to fulfil all the promises that I made to my constituency, that’s why I needed one more term. Thereafter I am finished with politics. I need time for my family and my dancing,” the BJP MP from Mathura added.

The popular MP from the saffron party, who was recently seen campaigning for party candidates in Haryana, said she loves her family.

“I just had my family with me. My two daughter, my sons-in-law, my grandchildren, and Dharam ji… that’s all I need, that’s all I want,” the politician added.

While campaigning in Haryana on Friday for her party candidates, the veteran Bollywood actor showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country is in safe hands.

The Mathura MP addressed poll rallies in Palwal and Mahendergarh, and in the evening, held a road show in Punhana in Mewat region.

“When the prime minister was chief minister of Gujarat, I campaigned for him at that time. Today, I feel immensely happy that as PM he has taken the country to such heights where no one else could,” she had said in a poll rally. “We will not get another prime minister like him,” she added.