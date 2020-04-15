New Delhi: Tweeting his test report, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Ahwad on Wednesday slammed rumour-mongers who had been claiming that the minister has also tested positive for COVID-19. The rumour started doing the rounds after 13 staff members of his residence tested positive. The staff include five bodyguards and a cook. Also Read - Increased Vulnerability: All Five People Who Died of Covid-19 in Bhopal Were Victims of 1984 Gas Tragedy

I m fit and fine

Working on streets

But some channels using me for #TRP

Interesting to know that they think people watch this also @ANI @PTI_News

Plz c the report

Undoubtebly i was over exposed for over a month

God is kind who are kind to others pic.twitter.com/UkOAxXTRKk — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) April 15, 2020

How can he gossip spread rumours and create panic

This is heinous crime @CPMumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP @OfficeofUT @ThaneCityPolice

He should b booked and arrested

This tweet should b taken as a complain against @KiritSomaiya pic.twitter.com/cy0HbPkeFf — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) April 15, 2020

Thanx for sending msg or talking on mobile

Showing concern

Thanx @OfficeofUT @Jayant_R_Patil @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis @AnilDeshmukhNCP @dhananjay_munde

I will b back to work from today 2pm

I believe in leading the army from front #coronavirus #WarAgainstVirus — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) April 15, 2020

Though he has tested negative, he has been advised to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.