New Delhi: Tweeting his test report, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Ahwad on Wednesday slammed rumour-mongers who had been claiming that the minister has also tested positive for COVID-19. The rumour started doing the rounds after 13 staff members of his residence tested positive. The staff include five bodyguards and a cook.
"I on humanitarian principles got mass testing done of everybody I knew. That's my culture. Even now also I will shoulder their responsibility. How many perverts who are tweeting even have tested their drivers or watchman?" the minister tweeted.
Though he has tested negative, he has been advised to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.