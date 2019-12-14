New Delhi: A day after his ‘rape in India’ remark echoed in the Parliament, the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lambasted the BJP and asserted that he won’t apologise for speaking out the ‘truth’, as he is ‘Gandhi’ not ‘Savarkar’. Speaking at Congress’ ‘Bharat Bachao Rally’ at Ramlila Maidan here, the Wayanad MP asked PM Narendra Modi and his ‘assistant’ Amit Shah to express regret for ‘ruining’ India’s economy.

“I was told in Parliament by BJP yesterda ‘Rahul ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.’ I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth. and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India’s economy”, said the Congress leader at the rally.

Gandhi also accused he Prime Minister of ‘single-handedly destroying” the economy. “Today, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth is at 4%, that too even after they (BJP) changed the way to measure GDP. If GDP is measured following the previous method, it will be just 2.5%. It is Prime Minister himself and not India’s enemies who has destroyed our economy and (he) still calls himself a deshbhakt (patriot).”

Referring to the violent protests in across the country over the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, which has now turned into an Act, the Congress leader claimed that Modi and Shah work to ‘create divides’ between religions – in J&K, in northeast. “The country knows the situation today. They work to create divides – between religions – in J&K, in northeast. Go to Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh. Go abd see what Narendra Modi did there, he has set ablaze those regions”, the Congress leader vented out his anger.