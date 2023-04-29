Home

‘I Am Innocent, If I Resign…’: WFI Chief Birj Bhushan’s BIG Statement After FIR Amid Sexual Harassment Row

The Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.

Brij bhushan Sharan . (Photo_ ANI)

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers, the Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief on Saturday said resigning from his post, as demanded by protesting wrestlers, wasn’t a big deal for him, but he won’t do it “as a criminal”. He maintained that he was innocent and “ready to face an investigation”.

“Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers’) allegations. My tenure is almost over. Govt has formed a 3-member committee and elections will be held in 45 dand my term will end after the elections,” he said.

#WATCH | I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency. I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of Supreme Court: WFI chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on FIRs registered against him following… pic.twitter.com/0cbtlQWB0m — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

Claiming that he had the support of a majority of the wrestlers in Haryana, he added: “Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with new demands. They demanded an FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of people of my constituency and not because of Vinesh Phogat.”

He also accused some industrialists and Congress members of being behind the protest.

Priyanka Gandhi Express solidarity

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed solidarity with protesting wrestlers after meeting them at Jantar Mantar on Saturday and called for the removal of WFI chief. The Congress general secretary also accused the government of “protecting” Singh.

Speaking with reporters at Jantar Mantar, Priyanka Gandhi demanded that the copy of FIRs filed on Friday must be shared with the wrestlers. “When these girls get medals, everyone tweets, says they are our country’s pride but now when they are sitting on the road and seeking to be heard, no one is ready to listen to them. If FIRs have been filed, their copy should be shared with them,” she said.

Calling for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief’s ouster from the post, Priyanka Gandhi said, “See, there are serious allegations against this person, he should first resign and be removed from the post. Till he is in that post, he will continue to exert pressure and keep destroying people’s careers.”

They should remove him from the post and take away his powers, she asserted. “I don’t have any expectations from the prime minister, because if he had been concerned about these wrestlers, then he would have at least called them and spoken with them. He had called them for tea when they won medals. So call them, talk to them, they are our girls,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia claims Delhi Police cut electricity supply

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, in a late-night video message has said that Delhi Police have disconnected the electricity and water supply at the Jantar Mantar protest site.

“See this is the pressure on Delhi Police even as the whole country is standing with us,” Punia, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, added on Friday through Instagram.

According to Punia, the Delhi Police have disconnected the electricity supply, erected barricades around the protest area, and are preventing access to food and water.

FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

With the chorus of support for the protesting wrestlers growing, the Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.

While one FIR relates to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the other was related to outraging modesty.

After Mehta’s submission, the country’s top wrestlers, who have been on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday demanding action against Singh, rejoiced “the first step towards victory” but said they will continue their agitation. They demanded that the BJP MP be removed from all the positions he holds.

Singh has completed 12 years as the WFI chief and is ineligible to contest for another term.

