New Delhi: Taking yet another potshot at the government over the ongoing economic crisis, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was sent to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media case, said he was only worried about the economy.

Speaking to reporters, minutes before leaving for Tihar jail on Thursday evening, the veteran Congress leader said,”I am only worried about the economy.” Chidambaram made the statement when he was asked what he has to say after the court’s order.

Notably, this is not the first time Chidambaram has taken a dig at the government over the economic slowdown. On September 3, in a similar instance, the former Finance Minister had responded to reporters with a smiling face mocking the government after the GDP slumped to an over six-year low.

“Five per cent. What is 5 per cent? You remember 5 per cent?” Chidambaram asked reporters, According to government data, the economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Chidambaram was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Delhi Court in connection with the INX Media case. After the court order, Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram told reporters, “I don’t see any merit in the judicial custody (of the former Finance Minister), particularly for the events which happened 11 years ago.”

The Congress on its official twitter handle also supported its leader and said, “Those with the power of truth have the strength to fight any injustice”. The party attached the remarks of the former Finance Minister after the court verdict that “I am worried about the economy”.

On the other hand, the BJP said the last destination of those involved in corruption was Tihar Jail. “This is a court matter. Those who are involved in corruption, their last destination is Tihar,”ruling party spokesperson and former Union minister Shanawaz Hussain told reporters.