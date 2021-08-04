New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the parents of the nine-year-old girl who was reportedly raped, murdered, and cremated without her parents’ consent in Delhi’s Old Nangal crematorium. After the meet, Gandhi expressed his solidarity and said he was standing with the girl’s parents.Also Read - Delhi Horror: 9-year-old Allegedly Gang-raped, Murdered, Then Forcibly Cremated by Priest, 3 Others

“I spoke with the family, they want justice and nothing else. They’re saying that justice is not being given to them and they should be helped. We will do that. I have said that I am standing with them. Rahul Gandhi is standing with them until they get justice,” news agency ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying.

Gandhi also shared a report on the incident, saying, “The daughter of a Dalit is also the daughter of the country”.

Kejriwal Demands Capital Punishment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded capital punishment for culprits. “The murder of a 9-year-old innocent in Delhi after the rape is very shameful. There is a need to improve law and order in Delhi. The culprits should be given capital punishment at the earliest. Going to meet the victim’s family tomorrow, will do everything possible to help the family in this fight for justice,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday.

About The Case

The minor girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi on Sunday, according to police.

Delhi Police has registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor’s mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Ingit Pratap Singh, at around 5.30 pm on Sunday, the girl, who lived with her parents near the crematorium, went to fetch water from the water cooler of the crematorium.