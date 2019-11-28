Panaji: Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik, who is currently Goa Governor, on Thursday said that he still suffers from a Kashmir hangover.

“I just arrived in Goa three weeks ago. And I have come from Kashmir. So I am still suffering from a Kashmir hangover,” Malik said during the closing ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India. The event was co-organised by the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting and the Goa government.

Malik, who witnessed the transition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir to Union Territory, added that not a single bullet had been fired in J&K ever since the revocation of Article 370 in August this year.

Malik underscored that before the revocation of the special status of the Valley, scores of people would be killed every week due to skirmishes.

“And now, even after Article 370 was abrogated, the Indian armed forces did not need to fire even a single bullet,” Malik said, adding that often bureaucrats would scare him by saying that at least 1,000 people might be killed in the aftermath of doing away with the special status.

It must be noted that Malik oversaw a controversial period as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, during which the central government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.