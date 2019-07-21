New Delhi: In a potentially embarrassing moment for the BJP and Prime Minister’s pet project ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur recently remarked that she did not become a parliamentarian to get sewers or toilets cleaned.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Thakur is speaking in Hindi and saying, “I did not become an MP to get sewers cleaned or to get your toilets cleaned. Not at all. I will do the work I’m expected to do. (Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge.)

#WATCH BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur in Sehore: Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VT4pcGKkYx — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Pragya Thakur is not unbeknown to controversial remarks. Her entire candidature and the subsequent win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were laden with unsolicited, distasteful remarks, often courting notices from the Election Commission.

During the poll campaign, Thakur had sparked controversies through her statements about Hemant Karkare, martyred in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, and demolition of Babri mosque. She also claimed that Nathuram Godse was a patriot.

However, she apologised for all the statements later. The Election Commission had also issued a notice to her and banned her from campaigning for three days. A case was also registered against her.

With inputs from agencies