New Delhi: Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts of 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case who has filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday wrote that he didn’t want to live. But after meeting his parents, he wants to live as his parents reportedly told him that they were alive only because of Vinay. He also mentioned the trauma he was going through in the prison.

Akshay Thakur, another convict, has filed a curative petition which will be heard by a five-judge bench comprising Justices NV Ramanna, Arun Mishra, Rohinton Fali Nariman, R Bhanumati and Ashok Bhushan on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea of Mukesh Singh, another convict, who had challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind. Now with Vinay mercy petition pending in front of the President, the scheduled hanging of the four — Mukesh, Akshay, Vinay, Pawan — on February 1 seems uncertain as according to prison rules, execution can’t take place if a mercy petition is pending before the President.

Mukesh’s lawyer, Anjana Prakash, had alleged on Tuesday that Mukesh was being sexually assaulted in jail. The hanging was scheduled on January 22, which was delayed as Mukesh’s mercy plea was pending with the President. The Tihar Jail authorities on Thursday will make arrangements to bring executioner Pawan from Meerut.

Once Vinay’s plea is rejected, he will have the option to file a curative plea in the Supreme Court.