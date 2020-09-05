New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Friday exuded confidence and said that Indian-Americans will vote for him in the upcoming presidential election as he has ‘great support from India and PM Modi’. “ We’ve great support from India and PM Modi. I think Indian people would be voting for Trump”, said the US president, responding to a question on a video titled, “Four more years” released by the Trump Campaign during the Republican National Convention last month.

The president also talked about his relationship with PM Modi. He said ,"Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine and he's doing a very good job. Nothing easy, but he's done a very good job." He also recollected his historic address at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston last September and said,"Last year, we had an event in Houston and it was a fantastic event. It was incredible. Prime Minister Modi (Narendra Mod) could not have been more generous – we have great support from India ." He also lauded PM Modi, calling him a 'great leader' and a 'great person'.

He also spoke about his two-day visit, along with First Lady Melania Trump, to India in February this year. "I also went to India just prior to pandemic. We had an incredible time and what we saw that the people are so incredible. It's an incredible place and country, and it's definitely big."