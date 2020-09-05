Also Read - 'Humane' Side of Police Came to Fore During COVID-19 Pandemic: PM Modi
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Friday exuded confidence and said that Indian-Americans will vote for him in the upcoming presidential election as he has ‘great support from India and PM Modi’. “We’ve great support from India and PM Modi. I think Indian people would be voting for Trump”, said the US president, responding to a question on a video titled, “Four more years” released by the Trump Campaign during the Republican National Convention last month.
He also spoke about his two-day visit, along with First Lady Melania Trump, to India in February this year. “I also went to India just prior to pandemic. We had an incredible time and what we saw that the people are so incredible. It’s an incredible place and country, and it’s definitely big.”