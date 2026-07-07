‘I have Indian DNA’: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto makes big statement amid PM Modi’s visit

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto surprised the Indian diaspora by revealing that genome sequencing confirmed he has Indian DNA amid PM Narendra Modi's historic state visit.

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with PM Modi (IANS File image)

Jakarta: Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Jakarta, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto made a striking revelation, telling members of the Indian diaspora that he possesses Indian DNA. Highlighting the deep historic and genetic ties between the two nations, Subianto shared that a recent genome sequencing test confirmed his Indian ancestry just prior to his official visit. He praised Indian democracy as a remarkable model for Indonesia, reflecting on a long-standing bilateral bond that dates back decades.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shares India experience

The Indonesian leader fondly recalled his role as the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in 2025, drawing a historical parallel to 1950 when Indonesia’s founding president, Sukarno, attended India’s very first Republic Day in the same capacity. This lighthearted yet deeply symbolic disclosure about his genetic heritage underscores the tightening cultural and strategic alignment between Jakarta and New Delhi.

“Just before my state-visit to India, I had done the genome sequencing test and I found out that I had Indian DNA,” Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said.

Crowds erupted into loud cheers upon his remarks. In a light-hearted remark, he added, “So whenever I hear Indian music, I find my body moving… Today at the state-banquet, I cannot help; my ministers and generals they all like to dance and sing. Maybe most of them have Indian DNA also… It’s true. Most of my ministers sing Indian songs really well.”

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He hailed the meeting with PM Modi and said, “We are the two largest democracies in the world. It is not an easy path but it is the best system for justice, hope, inclusiveness… We must believe and strife to maintain democracy.”

Addressing PM Modi directly, President Subianto praised India’s developmental strides and candidly stated, “I follow your career and I copied many of your programmes. I don’t mind admitting, because if it succeeds for hundreds of million people with the same background as Indonesia, the same problems, we are making the same, we have the same problems of big population, we have agriculture in background, we face many natural disasters, and yet India has achieved many progress. So I openly admit that I follow your career and I copied a lot of your programmes.”

(With inputs from agencies)