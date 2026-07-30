‘I hope reform is not only in exams but education’: Activist Sonam Wangchuk shares first reaction on anti-paper leak amendment

Sonam Wangchuk welcomes the anti-paper leak law, emphasizing that real educational reform must go beyond exams to transform the learning system itself.

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Sonam Wangchuk- File image (ANI)

New Delhi: In a significant development amid the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was recently involved in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to the leak of NEET- UG examination, 2026, has shared his reaction on the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill. In the recent development, the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill which announced severe punishment for those involved in paper leak. Reacting to the same, Sonam Wangchuk said that he hoped it would lead to broader improvements in the country’s education system, while urging the government to honour its written assurance that no legal action would be taken against students who participated in the recent protests.

What did Activist Sonam Wangchuk say on anti-cheating bill?

In a video message shared on X while travelling to Ladakh, Wangchuk said he travelled from Delhi to Srinagar on the Vande Bharat train and described the journey, including crossing the Chenab rail bridge, as a “very beautiful experience”.

“I am very proud of the Indian Railways,” he said, adding that he and his team would spend a day in Kashmir before proceeding to Ladakh.

Referring to the recently introduced legislation aimed at strengthening the examination system, Wangchuk said he was happy that a bill on improving examinations had been brought in Parliament.

Wangchuk appeals to the government

Wangchuk also appealed to the government to abide by the commitments made to him and to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) following the conclusion of the agitation.

Also read: ‘I want to live, I want to return to students’: What Sonam Wangchuk said in his recent letter to Union Ministers

“I would like to appeal to the government that the agreements that were made, first with me in writing and then with the CJP, that they will not carry out any legal action on the students in the demonstration, that they will not carry out any FIRs, that they should remain steadfast on it, follow it, and create an environment of trust in the country, especially among the youth generation,” he said.

Also read: ‘Protesters are not terrorists, they are our future’: Rahul Gandhi demands apology from Centre over lathi charge on students

The appeal comes amid the CJP’s repeated demand that the government ensure no criminal cases are filed against students and protesters who participated in the nationwide agitation over alleged irregularities in public examinations.

(With inputs from agencies)