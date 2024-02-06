‘I Join The People Of India…’: PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery To Britain’s King Charles III After Cancer Diagnosis

In the wake of the announcement of His Majesty King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery and good health.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished a speedy recovery to Britain’s King Charles III, who has been diagnosed with cancer. The Buckingham Palace in a statement on Monday said that Britain’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment. “I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III,” PM Modi tweeted on X.

I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III. https://t.co/86mKg9lE1q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2024

While the palace has not specified the form of cancer, it said the 75-year-old monarch has started treatment and remains “wholly positive”.

He will be postponing his public duties on medical advice but will continue with his duties as a Head of State such as essential paperwork and private meetings.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” reads the Buckingham Palace statement on Monday.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual,” it said.

The statement noted that the King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” it added.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden expressed his concern and said he would speak to the King. In a post on X, he later said: “Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery.”

Meanwhile, sources said that Prince Harry, who lives in the US, has spoken to his father and plans to travel to the UK to see him in the coming days.

Charles became King in September 2022 when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

