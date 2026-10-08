‘I know all of them’: DK Shivakumar claims sting operation was planned against him after becoming Karnataka CM

Claiming to have photographs and documents as proof, Shivakumar said he knows who is behind the alleged sting operation and has informed the police.

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'I know all of them': DK Shivakumar claims sting operation was planned against him after becoming Karnataka CM (Image: X.com)

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday alleged that an attempt was made to trap him through a sting operation after he took charge as Chief Minister. He claimed that he has photographs and documents to support his allegations and said he knows who is behind the alleged operation. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Shivakumar said several people approached him after he became Chief Minister and claimed that he was aware of the people involved in the alleged sting operation.

“An attempt was made to trap me after I became the Chief Minister. A few people approached me. I have photographs. I know who the father of these sting operations is,” he said.

Read more: B Nagendra resigns from Karnataka Cabinet amid BJP heat over financial irregularities

Shivakumar said he had informed the police about the matter and kept documents related to people who allegedly approached him after he assumed office.

“I know all of them. I have informed the police and kept all the documents regarding certain persons approaching me after I became the Chief Minister,” he said.

‘I know who is behind it’: Shivakumar

The Karnataka CM said he could not disclose every detail of the alleged operation but claimed that he knew how the people involved approached him, whom they met and who was coordinating the effort. “They came to discuss some matter. How they came and approached me, who they met, I know every detail. Who is planning all of this, I know,” he said.

Shivakumar also said he had warned government officials to remain cautious, claiming that officers could be unnecessarily targeted through such operations.

“I do not want to answer to other persons. I have asked my officers to be careful, as our officers are trapped unnecessarily. So, I have given a word of caution,” he said.

He further claimed that people had been hired as part of the alleged operation and said some political leaders were involved.

“I have three circles around me. They have hired some people. A few leaders have done it, and I have exact information,” Shivakumar said.

CM Claims sting operations targeting others too

Shivakumar alleged that he was specifically targeted as part of a wider attempt to carry out sting operations against politicians.

“They have targeted me, and they want to start the sting operations from me. I have all the proof to prove it. I do not speak just like that. I have all the proof. I am talking about targeting me after I became the Chief Minister,” he said.

He also claimed that similar sting operations were being conducted against other people and alleged that he knew who was financing them.

“They are also carrying out stings on others. I know who is behind it and who is financing the sting operations,” he said.

BJP leaders question Shivakumar’s claims

The controversy over alleged sting operations involving Karnataka ministers gained attention after Shivakumar reportedly warned his Cabinet colleagues about the possibility of BJP and JD(S) targeting them through such operations.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday questioned Shivakumar over the issue and referred to the Chief Minister’s reported warning to Congress ministers to be careful about their movements and interactions.

Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra also alleged that the Congress has previously used sting operations to target and blackmail people. He said Congress ministers and legislators could be asked about the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka alleged that Shivakumar was concerned about the alleged sting operations because of his own past involvement in such activities.

The BJP leaders’ statements were allegations and did not establish that Shivakumar or any other person was involved in the alleged operations.