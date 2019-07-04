New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP of Kolkata Nusrat Jahan on Thursday rejected reports that a fatwa had been issued against her. She was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “I don’t pay heed to things which are baseless. I know my religion. I have been a Muslim by birth and I am still a Muslim. It’s about faith. You have to feel it inside your heart and not in your head.”

Refusing to toe the line of hardline Muslim clerics who had criticised her, the first-time MP from West Bengal’s Basirhat had said, “I still remain a Muslim… And none should comment on what I choose to wear… Faith is beyond attire.”

According to a report, Nusrat’s husband slammed the maulanas for criticising her for wearing mangal sutra. He said, ‘I’m proud of Nusrat.”

Meanwhile, the newly-elected TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan on Thursday flagged off the International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)’s Kolkata Rathyatra. Since Jahan’s stand on religion and inclusiveness is ‘in sync’ with the ISKCON’s spirit of “social harmony”, the spokesperson of the temple Radharaman Das said, the actor represented an “all inclusive India” and was “really showing the road forward”.

The 48th edition of the Rathayatra organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) since 1971 was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Jahan, who got married to a Kolkata-based businessman and was heavily trolled for wearing vermilion and sporting a ‘mangalsutra’ at her oath-taking ceremony, had said, she represents an “inclusive India… which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.”

“Nusarat Jahan represents new India… an all inclusive India. Respect for others religious beliefs and participation in their festivities will make India great again. This is what India stands for and youth like Nusarat Jahan are showing the path forward,” Das told PTI.

“A society where there is freedom for all to choose responsibly is a happy society. That freedom has been given by God to all. So, we the people should not be one to snatch that freedom from anyone,” he added.

In a tweet, Das had earlier said: “Thank you @nusratchirps for accepting the Rathayatra invitation. You are really showing the road forward.”

“Iskcon Kolkata Rathayatra is example of that social harmony where the Lord’s chariots are also built by our Muslim brothers. Some of the most beautiful Lords dresses are also made by our Muslim brothers & they are doing it for decades in some of our temples,” Das had said.

(With Agency inputs)