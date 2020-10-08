Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who recently underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital, passed away late on Thursday. Also Read - 'Nitish Kumar Will be Our CM': With 122-121 Seat Alliance, JDU-BJP Aim to Conquer Bihar Assembly Polls

“Miss you papa”, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan tweeted while informing about his father’s demise. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP Vice President Rajendra Singh Joins Chirag Paswan's LJP

Paswan (74), who had been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country’s most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

Informing about his father’s health, Chirag had tweeted last week: “For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments on Saturday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle.”

पिछले कई दिनो से पापा का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।कल शाम अचानक उत्पन हुई परिस्थितियों की वजह से देर रात उनके दिल का ऑपरेशन करना पड़ा।ज़रूरत पड़ने पर सम्भवतः कुछ हफ़्तों बाद एक और ऑपरेशन करना पड़े।संकट की इस घड़ी में मेरे और मेरे परिवार के साथ खड़े होने के लिए आप सभी का धन्यवाद। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 3, 2020

Paswan too had said earlier that he finally got admitted at a hospital after Chirag realised he was ill and insisted that he get treated. He, however, did not reveal then what the illness was. Some media reports have stated he is suffering from multiple health issues, including per-existing heart conditions. He had undergone heart related procedures earlier.

मुझे ख़ुशी है कि मेरा बेटा चिराग मेरा ख़याल रखने के साथ साथ लोजपा अध्यक्ष के तौर पर पार्टी के प्रति अपनी ज़िम्मेदारियों को बखूबी निभा रहा है और मुझे विश्वास है कि अपनी युवा सोच से चिराग पार्टी व बिहार को नई ऊँचाईयों तक ले जाएगा। चिराग के हर फ़ैसले के साथ मैं मज़बूती से खड़ा हूं। pic.twitter.com/qMpJhYkj4S — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 12, 2020

“I am happy that my son Chirag is with me at this time and is doing all possible service. Along with taking care of me, he is also fulfilling his responsibilities towards the party,” he wrote in a Twitter post on September 12.