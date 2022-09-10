New York: Karambir Kang, the General Manager of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai when the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks occurred, called upon the international community to act against terrorism and seek justice for the victims who lost their lives during the attack. While speaking at the first UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism to pay tribute to the victims around the world, Karambir Kang shared the painful memories of the attack of 26/11, when he lost his family including two young sons and wife.Also Read - United Nations Seeks $160 Million in Emergency Aid For Pakistan Floods

Karambir Kang was the General Manager of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai when the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks occurred. His remarks at the "Call to Action" yesterday at the opening of the 1st Global Congress of #VictimsofTerrorism at the UN, New York. pic.twitter.com/rd9lsJgYYQ — Ruchira Kamboj (@ruchirakamboj) September 9, 2022

“My wife and two young sons could not escape and perished during the attack, I lost everything. My staff members armed only with courage and the deep-rooted culture of the family, which the TATA and taj group stands for, stood strong without any weapons, we lost many brave colleagues and this heroic act saved thousands of lives that night,” he added.

Kang went on to say that while the terrorists who entered the hotel met their fate, the people who planned it financed it and organised the attack remain free. “While our company and staff received global accolades, we have spent 14 long and painful years trying to seek justice.”

UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL CONGRESS OF VICTIMS OF TERRORISM

The United Nations Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism was convened under the auspices of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. This Congress will provide a platform for victims of terrorism to share experiences directly, challenges, stories of their resilience, and contributions to wider society in a socially connected environment.

According to the UN, the Congress will allow the audience to learn about good practices undertaken by the Member States and civil society organizations, while ensuring that victims’ voices are heard and that their experiences shape the way forward in their own countries and across borders.

THE 26/11 ATTACK

On the evening of November 26, 2008, ten Pakistan-based terrorists attacked Mumbai at five key places with synchronised shooting and bombing assaults, leaving 166 people dead and over 300 injured. Six locations in the financial capital were attacked by the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group: the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, the business and residential complex Nariman House, the Cama Hospital, the Leopold Cafe, the Oberoi-Trident Hotel, and the Taj Hotel and Tower.