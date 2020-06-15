New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 56-year-old IRS officer allegedly committed suicide over fear of spreading coronavirus or COVID-19 to his family. He ended his life by drinking an “acid-like substance” in his car in Dwarka area of the national capital. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput 'Was Going The Parveen Babi Way', Says Mukesh Bhatt; Babul Supriyo Asks 'Why Didn't You do Anything'

A week ago, he had got himself tested for COVID-19 and the report came out negative but he was scared that his family might get infected of the deadly virus because of him, said a police official. A suicide note recovered from his car also mentioned that he feared that he might "spread COVID-19" to his family and does not want them to suffer because of him.

The body will be handed over to the family after conducting post-mortem on Monday.

“The incident was reported at Dwarka South police station regarding a man lying unconscious in a caradding that he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead”, police said.

He seemed very upset with the situation around and feared his family might get infected with the deadly virus too, the police officer said, adding that the case is under investigation and police will talk to other family members regarding it.

Notably, COVID-19 has created havoc across Delhi. Earlier on Sunday, the capital city recorded a total of 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases in the highest single-day spike. Further, 56 fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours. The total cases surpassed 41,182, while the death toll reached 1,327.