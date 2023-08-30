I.N.D.I.A. Meeting In Mumbai: Decision On Convenor; Some NDA Allies Might Switch Over, Say Reports

The third meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. begins tomorrow, i.e., Thursday.

The first meeting of I.N.D.I.A. was organized by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's JDU on 23 June in Patna. (File)

I.N.D.I.A. Mumbai Meeting: The third meeting of the opposition coalition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) will be held on August 31 and September 1 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. In the press conference held before this meeting, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said, “We have come together for change. The conference of 28 parties will start from tomorrow. Choice is necessary for change in elections. We are confident that the country will get a good option.”

Government Will Give Free Cylinders After Some Time: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Uddhav Thackeray said, “As soon as our alliance was formed, the government has reduced the gas prices. Keep watching, they will also give free cylinders from now on. They did not think about their sisters for nine years and now they are giving a gift for Raksha Bandhan. Was Raksha Bandhan not celebrated earlier?

“Our ideologies are definitely different, our objective is one, to protect the Constitution. We have many choices to select the Prime Minister, but BJP has no option other than Modi.”

Congress leader Nana Patole said, “There are 11 Chief Ministers in our alliance. The parties involved in the alliance got 23 crore votes in the last elections, while the BJP got 22 crore votes. We were separate then, that is why the BJP had won.”

Lalu-Tejashwi Reach Mumbai

The third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) begins tomorrow, i.e., Thursday. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav reached Mumbai on Tuesday.

The first meeting of I.N.D.I.A. was organized by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JDU on 23 June in Patna. The second meeting hosted by Congress was held in Bengaluru on 17–18 July. This time Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) and NCP (Sharad faction) are hosting the meeting.

I.N.D.I.A. Convener Might Be Announced On September 1

In the Bengaluru meeting, the opposition parties named their alliance as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). The name of the convenor of the opposition alliance may be announced in the meeting to be held on September 1. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are the frontrunners for the post.

Uddhav Thackeray To Host Dinner On 31 August

Leaders of opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A will gather in Mumbai on August 31. On this day, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will host a dinner for the alliance leaders. The next day the meeting will start at around 10 am. Leaders of 26 parties will participate in it. Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had hosted a dinner on the first day of the Bengaluru meeting.

Some NDA Allies Might Switch Over To I.N.D.I.A.

Congress has claimed that some parties from the North-East, which were involved in the NDA meeting held in Delhi on July 18, will also attend the meeting of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. Regarding the opposition meeting, Congress leader Ashok Chavan told the media that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has indicated that some regional parties may also attend the meeting.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) of 26 political parties was formed on July 18 in Bengaluru.

