New Delhi: Unnao rape case key accused ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is set to be produced in Delhi’s Tiz Hazari court on Monday, prayed today that the survivor who is battling for her life gets well soon.

Sengar spoke to the media as he was getting into the police jeep to be taken to Delhi and said that he wishes the teenage girl a speedy recovery.

Sengar was quick to cry innocence in the case and accused Opposition parties of fabricating him in a false rape case. “I am a loyal person when I was in BJP I worked wholeheartedly… This is a conspiracy against me hatched by rival political parties… I just pray to God to save the girl and her lawyer. (Main BJP ka karyakarta tha, aur mein jis dal mein rehta hoon bahut imandari se rehta hoon. Mujhe sab pe bharosa hai… sab rajneetik sazish hai. Meri bhagwan se kamna hai ki vo (Unnao rape survivor&her lawyer) thik ho jayen.)”

The CBI meanwhile raided 17 locations on Sunday in Lucknow, Unnao, Banda and Fatehpur, at some locations in the premises of the accused and others. The residential premises of Sengar in Lucknow’s upscale Gomti Nagar was also searched.

A CBI team on Saturday questioned Sengar in Sitapur jail, where he has been lodged for over a year. According to CBI sources in Lucknow, the agency also collected details of the people the MLA has been meeting in the prison.

The survivor meanwhile is reported to be critical but in stable condition. The last medical bullet from a Lucknow hospital read that she has contracted Pneumonia, whereas her lawyer has started to breathe without ventilator support.

The Unnao gangrape survivor was travelling to Rae Bareli late Sunday night with her lawyer and two aunts when a speeding truck coming from the wrong side rammed their car. The car crash claimed the lives of both her aunts and injured the teenager and her lawyer severely.