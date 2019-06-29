New Delhi: Hours after lslamic clerics criticised newly-elected Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan for applying ‘sindoor’, the TMC leader asserted that she would not pay heed to ‘comments made by hardliners of any religion’. “I represent an inclusive India, which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion. As much as I respect all religions, I still remain a Muslim and no one should comment on what I choose to wear,”she said in a tweet.

She added,”Faith is beyond attire and is more about believing and practising the invaluable doctrines of all religions.”

Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that.. #NJforInclusiveIndia #Youthquake #secularIndia pic.twitter.com/mHmINQiYzj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 29, 2019

Earlier in the day, Mufti Asad Quasmi of Madrasa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind in Saharanpur had slammed Nusrat. He said,”Islam says a Muslim can marry only a Muslim. I have got to know that Nusrat is a film actor and people in the cinema do not care about religious practices. They do what they have to. She came to Parliament with sindoor and mangalsutra, so it is a waste of time to talk about this. We cannot interfere in her life. I just told her what Shariat says with the help of media.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s firebrand leader Sadhvi Prachi extended her support to the TMC leader saying that if a Muslim woman marries a Hindu and wears bindi, bicchwe, mangalsutra, the Muslim clerics call it haraam. She went on saying, “I feel sorry for their intellect but many Muslim men trap our Hindu daughters in the name of love jihad and ask them to wear burqa, then that is not haram. That is justified for them.”

Reacting sharply to BJP leader’s statement, another cleric said Sadhvi Prachi does not know anything about Ulema and hence she must refrain from speaking about it. “She (Sadhvi) does not have any knowledge of any religion. Such women are not in control. They give such statement to divide this nation,” a leading daily quoted Maulana Qari as saying.