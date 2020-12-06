Chandigarh: Amidst the ongoing farmers’ protest against the farm laws, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol on Sunday said that he stands with his party and with farmers. He also said that the BJP-led government at Centre always thinks of the betterment of farmers. Also Read - Farmer Unions Seek Clear Yes or No to Demands, Government Proposes Next Meeting on Dec 9

Taking to Twitter, Deol posted a picture of his statement on the ongoing farmers' protest.

"I request the whole world that it is a matter between our farmers and the government. Do not come between them, because both will find a way after discussions. I know that many people want to take benefits from it and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda," he said in a post in Hindi.

“Deep Siddhu, who was with me during the election has not been with me for a long time and whatever he is speaking, he is saying on his own. I am in no way related to his activities. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers,” he added.

Reportedly, actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu was espousing the cause of Khalistan under the garb of standing up for the protesting farmers. Sidhu caught national attention during the farmers’ protests when a video of his conversation with a policeman in Haryana went viral.

Sunny Deol, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Punjab’s Gurdaspur last year after joining the BJP in April, has faced prickly questions about his stand on the farmers’ protest that has been spearheaded mostly by growers from the agrarian state.

Deol’s father and veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday had urged the government to resolve the protests soon, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

“I request the government… please quickly find a solution the farmers’ problems… the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi… it is painful,” Dharmendra had written in a post.

However, the veteran actor soon deleted the post, without any explanation.

On Friday morning, a user posted the screenshot of the tweet, wondering what prompted the actor to delete the tweet.

Dharmendra said, “I deleted the tweet because I felt saddened by comments like these. You can abuse me to your heart’s content, I am happy that you are happy. Yes, I am sad for my farmer brothers.”

The “Apne” actor further said, “The government should find a solution fast, nobody is listening to us.”

When another user claimed that he must have deleted the post on the insistence of his son, actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol, Dharmendra replied, “I won’t say anything about your mentality.”

Thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s gateways to demand a repeal of the Centre’s three new farm laws.

The protesting farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana as well as Uttar Pradesh are worried the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.

The government has been in talks with farmer leaders to resolve the issue.