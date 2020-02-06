New Delhi: Take two Bigil and you can land on Moon. While ISRO’s Chandrayaan has an almost shoe-string budget of Rs 386 crores, Tamil superstar Vijay’s movie Bigil was made in a budget of Rs 180 crore. Tamil movie Bigil’s turnover, too, had some shocking numbers. It breached Rs 200 crore mark in just five days, while many Bollywood movies struggle to breach 100-crore mark. No wonder that such transactions alerted the I-T officials and top star Vijay is on the radar as I-T department fount Rs 25 crore after raiding the properties of AGS cinemas and film financier Anbu Cheliyan in Madurai. He financed sports drama Bigil and according to reports, there were unaccounted cash transactions between him and Vijay.

According to reports, Vijay was shooting for a film when I-T sleuths went to question him on Wednesday. The shooting got halted as the questioning went on. From Cuddalore, the actor left for Chennai as the sleuths wanted to search his properties. Vijay currently has two houses — one in Neelankarai and the other in Saligramam.

The 45-year-old actor is a huge name in south film industries and enjoys a massive fan following that calls him Thalapathy. Grapevine is that he has doubled his remuneration after Bigil, which was a blockbuster. He has been included five times in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, based on the earnings of Indian celebrities.

Ironically, Vijay played a role in his earlier film Mersal where he denounced demonetisation and GST. His character Vadivelu had said, “In India, only digital money. No one has money and only long queues.”