New Delhi: The Income Tax department raided the house of Kannada and Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna on the outskirts of Virajpet in Kodagu district when the actor was not present.

According to reports, around 10 Income tax officials raided the actress residence at 7:30 AM.

Rashmika had entered the film industry through Kirik Party movie and is well known in the Telugu film industry as well. The officials are verifying documents at her house and Serenity hall, owned by his father.

The actor is presently shooting for a film in Hyderabad.

Rashmika made her acting debut in Kannada 2016 film Kirik Party. In 2017 she starred in two commercially successful films, Anjani Putra and Chamak. Later she made her Telugu debut with romantic drama Chalo in 2018. Her new Telugu film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ opposite Mahesh Babu is now playing in theatres. Rashmika will next be seen opposite Allu Arjun in director Sukumar’s movie. It is rumoured that the actor charges Rs 1 crore for each film.