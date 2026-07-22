‘I want to live, I want to return to students’: What Sonam Wangchuk said in his recent letter to Union Ministers

In a letter from the hospital to Union Ministers J. P. Nadda and Dr. Jitendra Singh, activist Sonam Wangchuk stated he wants to live and return to his students, urging the government to guarantee no retaliatory legal action against young protesters before he ends his fast.

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New Delhi: In a poignant letter to Union Ministers J. P. Nadda and Dr. Jitendra Singh on July 22, activist Sonam Wangchuk expressed his deep desire to end his hunger strike, writing, “I want to live. I want to return to my students.” Writing from the hospital following the Chalo Sansad march, Wangchuk urged the Centre to unequivocally assure that young student protesters face no legal harassment or retaliatory action before he breaks his fast for an accountable education system.

What Sonam Wangchuk said on Chalo Sansad march?

“The Chalo Sansad march on 20 July 2026 remained very peaceful despite the atrocities and disproportionate use of force by the police. The entire nation and the world witnessed their patience and commitment to democratic protest. I sincerely hope that this faith in democratic institutions is not further undermined by any legal cases, harassment or vindictive action against those who participated”, Sonam Wangchuk wrote in his recent letter to Union Ministers.

Also read: ‘Protesters are not terrorists, they are our future’: Rahul Gandhi demands apology from Centre over lathi charge on students

What Sonam Wangchuk said on ending his fast?

“If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely. I also hope that there will be no further use of excessive police force to repress the movement”, Sonam Wangchuk said on ending his fast.

AN APPEAL TO THE GOVERNMENT

regarding breaking my fast…

Once the assurance from govt come I will also appeal to the peacefully protesting students to halt the movement for now and enter into dialogue with the government pic.twitter.com/gR6S8woF5R — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 22, 2026

Delhi HC dismisses PIL over Sonam Wangchuk’s removal from Jantar Mantar

In a related development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the forcible shifting of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike over alleged examination irregularities.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the issue of the educationist’s hospitalisation at Safdarjung Hospital was earlier raised by his wife before the high court and the matter was “disposed of to their satisfaction”.

(With inputs from agencies)