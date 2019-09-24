New Delhi: Amid difference with Congress high command, the grand old party’s Tripura chief Pradyot Deb Barman has resigned from all party posts on Tuesday.

“Woke up today after a long time feeling relaxed. I start this day without having to listen to criminals and liars. Not having to worry about which colleague will backstab you, not having to indulge in groupism and backchat. Today I can contribute for my state with a clear mind”, Barman wrote on Twitter.

In another post, with hashtag resigned, Barman apologised as if he “couldn’t do enough”. “I tried and perhaps lost but could I win when I was alone in this fight from the beginning?” he asserted.

Furthermore, he added,”I have decided that a positive mindset to life is what I need and I have changed the people around me who are negative.”