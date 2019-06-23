New Delhi: A 38-year-old woman from Hyderabad, Telangana, returned to the city after allegedly being trafficked to Kuwait by an agent where she was ill-treated.

The woman, Rehana Begum is a resident of Golconda who fell prey to a travel agent who sent her to Kuwait on January 25, 2019, to work as a housemaid.

Rehana told news agency ANI, “I was tortured by my employee there, I informed my daughter about my ordeal. I was rescued by the government and the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.” She also said, “I would like to thank the Modi government for this.”

“An agent had approached me and offered a beautician’s job in a saloon in Kuwait. He had said they will pay me Rs 30,000 per month. When I went there, they employed me as a housemaid and tortured me,” Rehana said.

“They used to thrash me and inflict burns on me. They did not even give me proper food or clothes,” she added.

It was her daughter who approached the Indian embassy in Kuwait, which brought her mother back to the country.

She also claimed that there are many more women like her in shelters in Kuwait who were lured by such agents into trafficking. Rehana had approached the Indian Embassy on April 25 after facing problems with the employer. She returned to India on June 17.

With ANI inputs