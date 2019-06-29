New Delhi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested for assaulting a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat, a photograph of his father and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya started doing rounds on the social media.

The photograph was circulated on social media suggesting that the BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was allegedly attacking the then Additional Superintendent of Police P Phalnikar in 1994.

The then ASP of Indore and current Inspector General, National Security Guard Pramod Phalnikar denied any such behaviour by the BJP leader.

According to Phalnikar, if anybody attacks anybody there would be a lot of tension on the face of that person and posture would not be normal. In the case of a police officer, colleague officers would not stand calmly.

IG NSG, P Phalnikar on an old picture of BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya & him doing rounds: If anybody attacks anybody there would be a lot of tension on the face of that person, posture would not be normal. In case of a police officer, colleague officers would not stand calmly.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/7hDSpYCWbk — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

“If you see that photo you will realise that there is no tension and other officers are also standing calmly because I wasn’t being threatened. It’s being projected as he was threatening or attacking me. It’s false,” said Phalnikar.

Meanwhile, a special court on Saturday granted bail to Akash Vijayvargiya on a cash bail of Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively, reported news agency ANI.