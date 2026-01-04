Home

News

I will cut off their hands if Muslim women…: AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleels audacious rhetoric over Nitish Kumars hijab incident

‘I will cut off their hands if Muslim women…’: AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel’s audacious rhetoric over Nitish Kumar’s hijab incident

Imtiaz's statement comes after the incident of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removing a woman's hijab.

New Delhi: On the hijab controversy, former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel said on Saturday, 03 January 2026, that if any person tries to touch Muslim women with ill intent, he will cut off their hands. Speaking in Jalna, Maharashtra, Jaleel said, “Many parties, both in the ruling and opposition camps, call themselves secular. These parties support goons and criminal elements, but shy away from standing up for the rights of Muslims.”

Imtiaz’s statement comes after the incident of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removing a woman’s hijab and the subsequent comments by Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad on the matter.

Shiv Sena-BJP Leaders Shouldn’t Wear Watches For A Month: Imtiaz

Imtiaz Jaleel was campaigning in Jalna, Maharashtra, in support of 17 AIMIM candidates for the municipal elections to be held on January 15. During this, he also took a dig at the statement of Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat. Shirsat had demanded a ban on AIMIM’s ‘kite’ election symbol, citing Makar Sankranti.

Regarding this, Jaleel said that if that is the case, then Shiv Sena and BJP leaders should also not wear ‘watches’ for the next one month. This statement is considered a taunt at the ‘watch’ election symbol of the NCP, a partner in the Mahayuti alliance, as the NCP is contesting the elections separately.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Hijab Controversy

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was giving joining letters to AYUSH doctors in Patna on December 15, 2025. Dr. Nusrat came to the stage to receive her letter. Nitish Kumar began to hand her the letter. Pointing to Nusrat’s hijab, Nitish Kumar asked, “What is this?” Nusrat replied, “It’s a hijab, sir.” The CM said, “Remove it.” Following this, Nitish Kumar pulled off Nusrat’s hijab.

During this incident, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary was seen trying to stop Nitish Kumar. Nusrat was visibly uncomfortable for a moment after her hijab was removed. People around them started laughing. Officials gestured for Nusrat to take her joining letter and leave. Nusrat then left the stage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.