‘I will not sing Vande Mataram’: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan hoists Tricolour in Mumbai

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan hoisted the national flag in Mumbai's Byculla area but said he would not sing 'Vande Mataram', citing religious reasons.

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‘I will not sing Vande Mataram’: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan hoists Tricolour in Mumbai | Image: ANI

Mumbai: India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, with several political leaders hoisting flags at their residences or events. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also hoisted the national flag in Mumbai’s Byculla area, but he did something that has made the news nationwide. Pathan refused to sing ‘Vande Mataram’, citing religious reasons.

What Did Waris Pathan Say?

Pathan participated in the I-Day celebrations along with children from a madrasa in the Byculla area. As part of the celebration, the Tricolour was hoisted during the programme to mark the 80th Independence Day.

However, the absence of ‘Vande Mataram’ from the programme drew attention, with Pathan making it clear that he would not sing the national song.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan says, “I extend my heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all my fellow countrymen. I pray that peace and harmony prevail in the country and that the nation makes great progress and moves forward…” He also says, “We… https://t.co/s30JKTLJXK pic.twitter.com/KQ1WrFC6ou — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

‘I Would Not Sing The National Song’

Pathan clarified that he respects ‘Vande Mataram’, the national song, but some lines in the song are not permitted by his religion for him to recite.

“I respect Vande Mataram, but there are some lines in the song that my religion does not allow me to say. That is why I will not say Vande Mataram even today,” Pathan said.

The AIMIM leader’s remarks came as Independence Day celebrations were being held across the country, with the national anthem and ‘Vande Mataram’ being sung at various programmes.

Pathan Cited Faith, Denied Disrespect

Pathan participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony and celebrated Independence Day with the madrasa students in Byculla. The event saw the national flag being hoisted as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Pathan’s decision to participate in the flag-hoisting ceremony while declining to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ became the central point of his interaction with the media.

He stated that his refusal to sing the national song should not be interpreted as a lack of respect for it. He said he respected ‘Vande Mataram’ but could not recite certain portions because of his religious beliefs.

The Vande Mataram Controversy

Singing certain verses of ‘Vande Mataram’ and its recitation have long been a subject of public and political debate in India. Some members of specific communities refuse to sing particular lines due to their religious beliefs and the interpretation of the lyrics.

(with ANI inputs)