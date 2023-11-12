‘I Wish Lord Shri Ram Bless All The Countrymen’: PM Modi As Nation Celebrates Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the energy of Ayodhya Deepotsava will infuse new vibrancy in the country.

(Images: X/@narendramodi)

Ayodhya Deepotsava And PM Modi’s Wishes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the energy of Ayodhya Deepotsava will infuse new vibrancy in the country. He wished that Lord Shri Ram bless all the countrymen and become an inspiration for all.

Prime Minister Modi posted on X: “अद्भुत, अलौकिक और अविस्मरणीय! लाखों दीयों से जगमग अयोध्या नगरी के भव्य दीपोत्सव से सारा देश प्रकाशमान हो रहा है। इससे निकली ऊर्जा संपूर्ण भारतवर्ष में नई उमंग और नए उत्साह का संचार कर रही है। मेरी कामना है कि भगवान श्री राम समस्त देशवासियों का कल्याण करें और मेरे सभी परिवारजनों की प्रेरणाशक्ति बनें। जय सियाराम! (Amazing, supernatural and unforgettable! The whole country is becoming illuminated with the grand festival of lights of Ayodhya city illuminated with millions of lamps. The energy emanating from this is spreading new zeal and enthusiasm throughout India. I wish that Lord Shri Ram does well for all the countrymen and becomes the inspiration for all my family members. Hail Siya Ram!) “

अद्भुत, अलौकिक और अविस्मरणीय! लाखों दीयों से जगमग अयोध्या नगरी के भव्य दीपोत्सव से सारा देश प्रकाशमान हो रहा है। इससे निकली ऊर्जा संपूर्ण भारतवर्ष में नई उमंग और नए उत्साह का संचार कर रही है। मेरी कामना है कि भगवान श्री राम समस्त देशवासियों का कल्याण करें और मेरे सभी… pic.twitter.com/3dehLH45Tp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

To recall, more than 22 lakh earthen lamps were lit on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya on the seventh edition of the Deepotsav which has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as a world record.

The 22.23 lakh earthen lamps 6.47 lakh more than last year, were lit by 25,000 volunteers at the 51 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi along the Saryu River as Ayodhya reverberated with the chants of “Jai Shri Ram” after the representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records counted the lamps using drones and registered it as a world record.

