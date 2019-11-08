New Delhi: Putting rest to speculations that he could join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Friday stated that it (BJP) is trying to him saffron but he would not fall into its trap. His comment comes a day after he met former Union minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to reporters after unveiling the statue of late film director K Balachandar at the new office premises of Raaj Kamal Films International in Chennai, Rajinikanth said,”Some people and media are trying to give an impression that I am a BJP man. This isn’t true. Any political party will be happy if anyone joins them. But it is on me to take a decision.”

Referring to a recent picture tweeted by the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, wherein Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar was seen draping saffron stole instead of his usual white shawl, Rajinikanth asserted,”Making Thiruvalluvar wear a saffron stole is BJP’s agenda. They are trying to paint me saffron as well but the fact remains that neither Thiruvalluvar nor I will fall into their trap.

When asked to comment on probable Ayodhya land case verdict, the Tamil superstar, who had launched Rajini Makkal Mandram before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, urged people to remain calm and respect the judgement.

He also confirmed that he would not contest the upcoming local body elections. “I will continue to act until I start my own political party. MGR acted till he got elected as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” a portal quoted the actor as saying.