New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has always been known as a reluctant politician but this time he could not have evaded the responsibility of sitting in the CM’s chair as that would have besmirched Balasaheb’s fame as well. “I became CM unexpectedly. When this responsibility came to me, if I had run away from it, I would have been called Balasaheb Thackeray’s ‘nalayak’ son,” Thackeray said after taking the official charge as the CM of the state.

In his maiden cabinet meeting, Thackeray sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the conservation of the Raigad Fort, the former capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also promised concrete assistance to farmers after reviewing the existing schemes.

In a significant decision, Thackeray has also ordered to stop the metro shed work at Aarey Colony in Mumbai. “Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut,” Thackeray said while addressing a press conference.

As political bargaining was going on over the CM post, it became clear that the CM post will go to the Sena without as this was the only flaring point between the BJP and the Sena. But it was being speculated whether Uddhav will be the right choice as he never contested any election, he never actually displayed extraordinary political acumen. In 2002, he was the campaign in-charge of the Shiv Sena in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. In 2003, he was appointed as the working president of Shiv Sena and three years after he became the editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamna. After Bal Thackeray’s death in 2012, he became the Sena chief and joined the NDA. While this is his first constitutional stint, this is also Sena’s first coalition with the Congress and the NCP.

However, the NCP and the Congress were in favour of Uddhav becoming the CM as Aaditya was too inexperienced in politics and Uddhav has a softer image in comparison with other Sena leaders.