IAF aircraft crash: Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar among five killed in deadly crash of AN-32 aircraft

Following the tragic crash of an Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft during landing at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam, a formal Court of Inquiry is expected to be instituted to investigate the exact technical or operational cause behind the fatal accident.

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IAF Plane Crash

Guwahati: In a deadly accident that has taken the world by surprise, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday identified the five personnel who lost their lives in the tragic AN-32 aircraft accident at Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam, describing them as having made the “supreme sacrifice in the line of duty”. As per the The deceased were named as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.

Indian Air Force AN-32 accident

In an official statement issued hours after the crash, the IAF said: “The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the AN-32 accident at Jorhat in Assam. Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.” The IAF also conveyed its condolences to the families of the deceased.

“IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stands firmly with them in this hour of grief,” the statement added. The accident took place at around 10 a.m. during what the Air Force described as a routine sortie. According to the officials, the AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident after landing at the Jorhat airbase.

Also read: 5 IAF personnel killed after AN-32 Transport Aircraft crashes in Assam’s Jorhat; Probe ordered

The aircraft subsequently caught fire, prompting emergency response teams to rush to the site. Earlier, the IAF had confirmed the accident and said crash site management and preliminary inquiries were underway. It also appealed to the public to refrain from speculation until the initial findings of the investigation become available. Defence officials said technical teams have begun examining the wreckage as part of efforts to determine the cause of the accident.

Formal Court of Inquiry expected to be instituted by the Air Force

A formal Court of Inquiry is expected to be instituted by the Air Force. The AN-32, a twin-engine tactical transport aircraft, remains a key platform for military logistics and personnel movement, particularly in the challenging terrain of the Northeast and other remote operational sectors. The Jorhat tragedy marks one of the most serious Indian Air Force aviation accidents in recent years and has cast a pall of grief over the defence establishment.