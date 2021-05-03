New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday airlifted four empty oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to the Hindon air base in Delhi. The IAF used its C-17 aircraft to airlift 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton in the UK to the Chennai airbase in Tamil Nadu, the statement read. Also Read - Chinese Envoy Ensures Support To India As Sonu Sood Accuses China of Blocking Oxygen Concentrators Order

India is struggling with the second wave of COVID-19 as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of oxygen and beds.

“IAF’s C-17s are airlifting 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt, Germany to Hindon airbase and 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton, UK to Chennai airbase,” an official statement said. Also Read - IAF Roped In To Fly Oxygen Tankers, Railways Begins Express Corridor To Fasten Delivery

#IndiaFightsCorona In Ex India tasks, IAF C-17s are engaged in airlifts of cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt, Germany to Hindan & oxygen cylinders from @RAFBrizeNorton, UK to Chennai. Airlifts within the country are under progress for about 15 containers across cities. pic.twitter.com/kDcoDxHdqz — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 2, 2021

The IAF also conducted multiple flights within India on Sunday to transport oxygen containers from one place to another.

It said its C-17 aircraft on Sunday airlifted 2 cryogenic oxygen containers from Chandigarh to Bhubaneswar, two from Jodhpur to Jamnagar, two from Hindon to Ranchi, two from Indore to Jamnagar and two from Hindon to Bhubaneswar.

“The airlift of one cryogenic oxygen container from Hindon to Ranchi, two from Chandigarh to Ranchi and two from Agra to Ranchi is in progress,” the statement noted.

#IndiaFightsCorona As one IAF C-17 is being offloaded, the other departs Panagarh Air Base for its next mission.#RoundTheClock pic.twitter.com/o2bUEHlxV6 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 1, 2021

A record 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 2,15,542, while the infection count reached 1,95,57,457 with 3,92,488 more people being confirmed positive for the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The number of active cases has crossed the 33-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Since April 23, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of oxygen, needed in treating COVID-19 patients.

Along with oxygen containers, the IAF has transported essential medicines as well as equipment required by COVID hospitals in various parts of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)