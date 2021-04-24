An IAF aircraft carrying four oxygen tanks will reach Panagarh airbase by Saturday evening. The C-17 plane, which will carry cryogenic oxygen, got airborne at 2 AM from Hindan airbase. The plane reached the Changi International Airport in Singapore at around 7.45am. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday informed that it has engaged the Indian Air Force (IAF) to coordinate the lifting of high capacity tankers by IAF aircraft for the movement of Oxygen. Also Read - 3 Times When Sachin Tendulkar Turned The Match With His Bowling | Watch Videos

The MHA posted a tweet on its Twitter handle which says, “MHA is coordinating lifting of high capacity tankers from abroad by IAF aircraft for movement of O2, reqd due to current surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Here Liquid O2 containers can be seen being loaded at Changi Airport, Singapore, today.” Also Read - Centre Waives Off Customs Duty on Import of Covid Vaccines And Oxygen For 3 Months

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also took to Twitter and wrote, “In another step towards scaling up oxygen supply, high capacity tankers are being airlifted from abroad by Indian Air Force aircraft for smooth movement of O2. One C-17 of IAF with liquid O2 containers loaded at Changi airport, Singapore today.” Also Read - India's Covid-19 Graph May Peak at 33-35 Lakh Active Cases by May 15: IIT Scientists

In another step towards scaling up oxygen supply, high capacity tankers are being airlifted from abroad by Indian Air Force aircraft for smooth movement of O2. One C-17 of IAF with liquid O2 containers loaded at Changi airport, Singapore today.@HMOIndia @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/jOuan6cWky — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 24, 2021

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had earlier reviewed the ministry’s effort to deal with the present situation. Apart from Singapore, Centre is also looking at lifting oxygen tankers from the UAE.

Amid the unprecedented spike in the cases, Dozens of COVID patients have died due to the shortage of medical oxygen. On Friday, Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi reported death of 25 people due to a shortage of medical oxygen.

Home ministry has also directed all states and UTs to treat oxygen vehicles like ambulances and make provision for green corridors to ensure uninterrupted transportation.